TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 2nd

The Hoosier Daily: September 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
IU Recruiting: A look at Indiana's Class of 2022 prospects
Twitter Tuesday: Kentucky in good spot with Hopkins, Clark
Big Red Business: Send the bill to Kevin Warren?
2022 Top-60 wing Justin Taylor talks Indiana offer
Tweets of the Day
#iufb #B1G https://t.co/s9clR8uI0U— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 1, 2020
President Trump advocating for #B1G football to be played this season. No mention of the Pac-12 in any of his tweets. #iufb https://t.co/1G4Ii1BM9P— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 1, 2020
“From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season.” - Dan Patrick— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 1, 2020
@77ConnorJones tells me he was "excited" to get a call from #iufb assistant @OLCoachHiller .— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 1, 2020
"It was completely unexpected," he told me and @IndianaRivals
The Colorado standout could be a huge addition to the Hoosiers. https://t.co/vz2nqcteqn
Thankful to receive an offer from Indiana University! pic.twitter.com/WyILi6Vgil— justin taylor (@jctbball12) August 31, 2020
THAT'S THAT OG STRENGTH pic.twitter.com/yLxqcEh81C— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 1, 2020
ALL GLORY TO GOD‼️ After a great conversation with @OLCoachHiller I’m blessed to have received an offer from Indiana University #LEO 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WQY0eINEbr— Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) September 1, 2020
Are you kidding? 😳😳😳— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) September 2, 2020
Three-homer game for #IUBase’s Alex Dickerson!#ProIU https://t.co/iPgIji8yLW
Headlines
President Trump, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talk about starting college football season in fall-- Indy Star
Kyle Luigs Earns Scholar Athlete of the Month Honor-- IU Athletics
Uncertainty surrounding myocarditis helping to fuel Big Ten's decisions-- The Herald Bulletin
Josh Penn signed with Indy Eleven. We break down what it means for IU men’s soccer-- The Hoosier Network
Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Big Ten's decision: 'Too uncertain to proceed in good conscience'-- Journal & Courier
----
