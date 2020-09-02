TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 2nd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

President Trump advocating for #B1G football to be played this season. No mention of the Pac-12 in any of his tweets. #iufb https://t.co/1G4Ii1BM9P

“From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season.” - Dan Patrick

@77ConnorJones tells me he was "excited" to get a call from #iufb assistant @OLCoachHiller . "It was completely unexpected," he told me and @IndianaRivals The Colorado standout could be a huge addition to the Hoosiers. https://t.co/vz2nqcteqn

Thankful to receive an offer from Indiana University! pic.twitter.com/WyILi6Vgil

THAT'S THAT OG STRENGTH pic.twitter.com/yLxqcEh81C

ALL GLORY TO GOD‼️ After a great conversation with @OLCoachHiller I’m blessed to have received an offer from Indiana University #LEO 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WQY0eINEbr

Are you kidding? 😳😳😳 Three-homer game for #IUBase ’s Alex Dickerson! #ProIU https://t.co/iPgIji8yLW

President Trump, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talk about starting college football season in fall-- Indy Star

Kyle Luigs Earns Scholar Athlete of the Month Honor-- IU Athletics

Uncertainty surrounding myocarditis helping to fuel Big Ten's decisions-- The Herald Bulletin

Josh Penn signed with Indy Eleven. We break down what it means for IU men’s soccer-- The Hoosier Network

Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Big Ten's decision: 'Too uncertain to proceed in good conscience'-- Journal & Courier