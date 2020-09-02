 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 2nd
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-02 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 2nd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

IU Recruiting: A look at Indiana's Class of 2022 prospects

Twitter Tuesday: Kentucky in good spot with Hopkins, Clark

Big Red Business: Send the bill to Kevin Warren?

2022 Top-60 wing Justin Taylor talks Indiana offer

Big Ten football talks reach the White House

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

President Trump, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talk about starting college football season in fall-- Indy Star

Kyle Luigs Earns Scholar Athlete of the Month Honor-- IU Athletics

Uncertainty surrounding myocarditis helping to fuel Big Ten's decisions-- The Herald Bulletin

Josh Penn signed with Indy Eleven. We break down what it means for IU men’s soccer-- The Hoosier Network

Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Big Ten's decision: 'Too uncertain to proceed in good conscience'-- Journal & Courier

{{ article.author_name }}