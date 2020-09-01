TheHoosier - Big Ten football talks reach the White House

Talks of a return to the gridiron inside the Big Ten Conference reached new levels Tuesday afternoon, as reports surfaced that the White House wanted to speak with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about football starting back up.

President Trump took to Twitter to discuss the meeting, urging a return to play and saying it would be good for all involved.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!

The Big Ten Conference released the following statement:

"A White House representative reached out to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, to facilitate a phone call between President Donald J. Trump and Commissioner Warren. On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2020, Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation.

"The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible."