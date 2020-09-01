Arguably, there is no bigger day for college football coaches and high school players than Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The reason?

Sept. 1 is the first day that Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen and his coaching staff can begin having official contact with high school juniors per the NCAA, and it quickly becomes a key date in recruiting. According to the NCAA, coaches can send any form of electronic communication – emails, texts and direct messages – to juniors.

And, with an impressive Class of 2021 almost in the books, Allen and his staff are looking to build off that momentum and land several top prospects not only from the Hoosier State, but across the nation.