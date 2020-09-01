IU Recruiting: A look at Indiana's Class of 2022 prospects
Arguably, there is no bigger day for college football coaches and high school players than Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The reason?
Sept. 1 is the first day that Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen and his coaching staff can begin having official contact with high school juniors per the NCAA, and it quickly becomes a key date in recruiting. According to the NCAA, coaches can send any form of electronic communication – emails, texts and direct messages – to juniors.
And, with an impressive Class of 2021 almost in the books, Allen and his staff are looking to build off that momentum and land several top prospects not only from the Hoosier State, but across the nation.
Here’s a look at some of the prospects the Hoosiers have offered already.
Kamari Wilson is a safety from IMG Academy in Florida. The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound standout is a four-star prospect and ranked among the nation’s top 25 talents. In addition to Indiana, he has offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, LSU and Miami, among others.
Aaron Wilson is a defensive end from St. Frances Academy in Maryland, and stands 6-foot-2-inches and weighs 235. The four-star prospect has offers from Illinois, Florida, Florida State, Boston College and Arkansas, among others.
Running back Gi’Bran Payne, of LaSalle in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a four-star prospect with offers from the likes of Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida and Boston College, among others.
