Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tom Allen said Mike Penix has been active in practice as expected. Also said he’s continued to progress since before Ohio State and that the announcement for who will start Saturday will be made at kickoff. #iufb

Indiana and Georgia are in for 4⭐️Hassan Diarra’20 @hassan_diarra11 of @PSACardinals & @PSAhoops #Iubb #UGA pic.twitter.com/3CAbn5NhgH

Dish Network dropped Fox channels this afternoon - the broadcast channel, FS1, BTN, FS2.

Another day, another honor for #IUFB 's @nick_west15 ! pic.twitter.com/FARkSYCNH7

Indiana offered Alante Brown earlier this week. He’s high on the Hoosiers and will take an official to Bloomington in December. #iufb https://t.co/eVd4woSaG9

Deerfield Beach DB Chris Townsel has committed to South Florida. He had an #iufb offer. https://t.co/yVLtOTTEs7

Throwback to 2001, last time Indiana beat Michigan State in East Lansing. Antwaan Randle El was QB, Cam Cameron was coach. Hoosiers rocked ‘em for 489 yards rushing in a 37-28 win. #iufb pic.twitter.com/h9PllpX28h

9/26/1942: Coach Bo McMillin's "Fighting Hoosiers" man handles Butler, 53-0. Backs Bob Cowan and Hugh McKinnis each score two TD's in the victory at Old Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers would finish the season at 7-3. #iufb @IndianaFootball @CoachAllenIU Pic: @IUBArchives pic.twitter.com/EgGfPz68h6

Podcast: Reporters Roundtable: Taylor Lehman, Chis Solari, Dustin Schutte -- Indiana Sports Beat

Squabble between Dish Network, Fox may leave some IU football viewers in the dark -- Indianapolis Star

Shifting offensive line faces stiff test at No. 25 Michigan State -- Hoosier sSports Report

IU has its biggest question at quarterback this week. So does Michigan State -- The Hoosier Network

Loss of leader not quelling hopes for veteran offensive line -- The Journal Gazette

2019-2020 ITH Season Preview: Penn State Nittany Lions -- Inside The Hall

Podcast: Offseason fun with Chronic Hoosier and Galen Clavio -- Assembly Call

Podcast: Inside the Hall's Alex Bozich joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison -- The Hoosier Report

Podcast: Mailbag, previewing IU-MSU with Matt Charboneau, and IU basketball media day -- Hoosier Sports Report