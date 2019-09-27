The Hoosier Daily: September 27
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Archie Miller hopes to increase communication, chemistry before the season
Hoosiers by the Numbers: Micah McFadden, Marcelino Ball, adjusted pass rate
Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen updates status of Mike Penix, offensive line
Wednesday Leftovers: Karim Mane, Hunter Dickinson, USC
Tom Allen said Mike Penix has been active in practice as expected. Also said he’s continued to progress since before Ohio State and that the announcement for who will start Saturday will be made at kickoff. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 26, 2019
Indiana and Georgia are in for 4⭐️Hassan Diarra’20 @hassan_diarra11 of @PSACardinals & @PSAhoops #Iubb #UGA pic.twitter.com/3CAbn5NhgH— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) September 26, 2019
#iufb Rushing/Receiving TD Leaders in #NFL100:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 27, 2019
1. Pete Pihos: 61
T2. Tevin Coleman* & Jordan Howard*: 29
4. Billy Hillenbrand: 28
5. George Taliaferro: 27
6. Gene Gedman: 21
7. Ernie Jones: 20
8. Tom Nowatzke: 17
9. Antwaan Randle El: 15
10. Chick Jagade: 14
*Active
Dish Network dropped Fox channels this afternoon - the broadcast channel, FS1, BTN, FS2.— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) September 26, 2019
Another day, another honor for #IUFB's @nick_west15! pic.twitter.com/FARkSYCNH7— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 26, 2019
Indiana offered Alante Brown earlier this week. He’s high on the Hoosiers and will take an official to Bloomington in December. #iufb https://t.co/eVd4woSaG9— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 26, 2019
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 26, 2019
🏀 James Blackmon @JBlackmon2 (@AquilaBasketTN🇮🇹): 27 pts (6-10 3FG), 4 rebs, 4 asts
🏀 Jordan Hulls @JordanHulls1 (@soliver_wue🇩🇪): 14 pts (2-2 3FG)#ItStarts
Deerfield Beach DB Chris Townsel has committed to South Florida. He had an #iufb offer. https://t.co/yVLtOTTEs7— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 26, 2019
Throwback to 2001, last time Indiana beat Michigan State in East Lansing. Antwaan Randle El was QB, Cam Cameron was coach. Hoosiers rocked ‘em for 489 yards rushing in a 37-28 win. #iufb pic.twitter.com/h9PllpX28h— Sam Neidermann (@SamNeidermann) September 26, 2019
9/26/1942: Coach Bo McMillin's "Fighting Hoosiers" man handles Butler, 53-0. Backs Bob Cowan and Hugh McKinnis each score two TD's in the victory at Old Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers would finish the season at 7-3. #iufb @IndianaFootball @CoachAllenIU Pic: @IUBArchives pic.twitter.com/EgGfPz68h6— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) September 26, 2019
Podcast: Reporters Roundtable: Taylor Lehman, Chis Solari, Dustin Schutte -- Indiana Sports Beat
Squabble between Dish Network, Fox may leave some IU football viewers in the dark -- Indianapolis Star
Shifting offensive line faces stiff test at No. 25 Michigan State -- Hoosier sSports Report
IU has its biggest question at quarterback this week. So does Michigan State -- The Hoosier Network
Loss of leader not quelling hopes for veteran offensive line -- The Journal Gazette
2019-2020 ITH Season Preview: Penn State Nittany Lions -- Inside The Hall
Podcast: Offseason fun with Chronic Hoosier and Galen Clavio -- Assembly Call
Podcast: Inside the Hall's Alex Bozich joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison -- The Hoosier Report
Podcast: Mailbag, previewing IU-MSU with Matt Charboneau, and IU basketball media day -- Hoosier Sports Report
