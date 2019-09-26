When Jon Sauber and Stu Jackson left TheHoosier.com within three days of each other in late July, the site was put in a difficult position. After adding IU alum Taylor Lehman and student intern DJ Fezler, we continued our focus on finding the right fit for our basketball and basketball recruiting coverage.



One name that continued to pop up throughout our search was Nick Baumgart, and we are beyond excited to announce that he has officially joined our team!

When Nick wrote us a cover letter to submit with his résumé, it was perfect. He said that he felt he was an ideal fit for what we were looking for, and we agree.

Not only does he own a vast knowledge and passion for Indiana basketball, he’s plugged in to the prep basketball scene in the state and already has relationships far and wide. Additionally, he has a background as both a high-level player — he was an Indiana Junior All-Star in 1998 and first-team All-State choice in 1999, then played what he calls two “injury-filled” years at Evansville under former IU player and assistant Jim Crews before transferring to IU — and a writer covering Hoosiers basketball.

He has already covered one event for us — Archie Miller’s appearance in Evansville — and the result was our most-trafficked article in the last three-plus months. We look forward to having Nick’s unique analysis and knowledge on TheHoosier.com.

We should have other exciting news to share soon, but couldn’t wait to introduce Nick as our new “lead guard.”

A special thanks to board poster Bloom for his assistance in our search.