TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 25th

The Hoosier Daily: September 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Here are 🔥Alex Dickerson's🔥 September numbers for the #SFGiants:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 24, 2020
17 Games
23 Hits
8 Doubles
6 Home Runs
13 RBIs
15 Runs
.451 AVG
.517 OBP
1.478 OPS#iubase
Anotha one! @JHowardx34 😤— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 25, 2020
📺 @NFLNetwork 📱https://t.co/GA5tBA83dN pic.twitter.com/cJyv8W9tCG
There will be no win requirements to play in a bowl this season, if approved by NCAA’s Council next month. So we potentially could have a winless team go bowling!— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2020
We're handing out midseason awards. Offensive and defensive players of the halfway point and lots more. https://t.co/NBQxTEFHYt pic.twitter.com/cebD6IYyyT— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) September 24, 2020
Thank you for the smooth graphic @OLCoachHiller ! @Blake_Littman @IndianaFootball #IUFB #LEO @SixZeroAcademy @PalmerRidgeFB pic.twitter.com/QOOEtKO9Kx— Connor Jones (@77ConnorJones) September 24, 2020
@CoachAllenIU sat down with https://t.co/I5Z9GLr7wq to talk Indiana football. What you'll find is he is much more than a football coach. #iufb https://t.co/Q09kZSwJ94— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 24, 2020
Headlines
LORING INDUCTED INTO ITA WOMEN’S COLLEGIATE TENNIS HALL OF FAME-- Hoosier Sports Report
Former Hoosiers Baragar, Dickerson making Giant contributions-- Crimson Quarry
Four burning questions for IU heading into fall camp-- The Herald Bulletin
OPINION: The Big Ten is making the right decision not allowing fans this season-- Indiana Daily Student
U.S. House introduces bill to support student-athletes’ name, image, likeness rights-- Indiana Daily Student
Shoutouts
Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.
Alec Lasley will join Jim and Verdell on the show, make sure to tune to hear what he has to say.
----
