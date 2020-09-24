TheHoosier - Kansas defensive lineman talks offer from Hoosiers

According to Kansas defensive lineman and three-star standout Jalen Marshall, Indiana University is looking for a good defensive lineman and he fits the mold.

The St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Kansas) player told TheHoosier.com that was the theme of his recent conversation with Indiana University defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, which ended with an offer being extended by the Hoosiers.

"Indiana intrigues me because they are a Big 10 school, and they carry a heavy tradition there. Coach (Kevin) Peoples said they are looking for good defensive linemen, and I am one of them. It felt great when I got the offer. I wasn't expecting it and the call was great," Marshall said.

As a sophomore last year, Marshall recorded 36 total stops, 22 of which were solo tackles and two-and-a-half sacks. As a junior, he is picked up right where he left off.