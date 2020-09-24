TheHoosier - Florida's Monds bring unique skill set to recruiting

During his tenure, Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen has recruited many quality players out of the state of Flordia.

But, none may have been as unique as three-star junior James Monds III, who excels both as a cornerback on the football team and a striker on the soccer program. The Fort Pierce Westwood High School (Fla.) star has been excelling at both since he was a child and comes from a long line of family members who excelled at the next level, as well.

Monds’ father, James, played at Toledo and Bethune-Cookman, a cousin was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, an uncle played at Nebraska and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there were additional cousins who played at Florida State University.

TheHoosier.com recently caught up with the Florida talent to talk football and soccer, as well as recruiting, which includes an offer from the Hoosiers.