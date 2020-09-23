TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: September 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
IU offers Massachusetts brothers
Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 2 Around the NFL
IU Recruiting: Breaking down key targets in 2021 class
Twitter Tuesday: Surprise freshman classes, Bronny James and more
Tweets of the Day
Former #iubb guard Romeo Langford is done for the rest of the season. Will be interesting to see how it impacts his offseason + development heading into next yr. https://t.co/lPoaIsKslS— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 22, 2020
#iubb at 18, #Gators at 29 https://t.co/NxEJhthQe1— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 22, 2020
This week's Associated Press high school football poll. https://t.co/nCFslwTfx4 pic.twitter.com/c1hxe9pnqP— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) September 23, 2020
Recruiting boundaries for the Hoosiers continue to broaden to Massachusetts & Nigeria, sort of... #iufb https://t.co/vZxGV90do7— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 22, 2020
This includes men's/women's soccer and volleyball, among others. https://t.co/sa8XNr7yQT— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 22, 2020
"He loves being a Dad." --Kuip#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/TXsQyWPsEQ— SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 23, 2020
Your vote counts. 🇺🇸— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) September 22, 2020
Register at https://t.co/k6UA0dxcom. pic.twitter.com/mr9IGZ86Ew
Which one are you most hype for? 😤👇 pic.twitter.com/0O1a5DSIBI— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 23, 2020
Headlines
Big Ten football is back. No what? Five IU football burning questions for 2020-- Indy Star
Doyel: Damon Bailey is his father’s legacy, and it has nothing to do with basketball-- Indy Star
2022 RECRUITING AND BEYOND COMPLICATED BY NCAA ELIGIBILITY RULING-- Hoosier Sports Report
Yeagley’s Hoosiers receive further clarity on season-- Crimson Quarry
Though in milestone year, IU’s Allen has stayed on course-- The Herald Bulletin
IU cross-country forced to be creative amid NCAA recruiting restrictions-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.
Wednesday's episode of Indiana Sports Beat will also feature Kyle Neddenriep of the Indy Star. He will join Jim Coyle and Dustin Dopirak to discuss more on high school football news.
----
