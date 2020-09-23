 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 23rd
The Hoosier Daily: September 23rd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Big Ten football is back. No what? Five IU football burning questions for 2020-- Indy Star

Doyel: Damon Bailey is his father’s legacy, and it has nothing to do with basketball-- Indy Star

2022 RECRUITING AND BEYOND COMPLICATED BY NCAA ELIGIBILITY RULING-- Hoosier Sports Report

Yeagley’s Hoosiers receive further clarity on season-- Crimson Quarry

Though in milestone year, IU’s Allen has stayed on course-- The Herald Bulletin

IU cross-country forced to be creative amid NCAA recruiting restrictions-- Indiana Daily Student

Shoutouts

Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.

Wednesday's episode of Indiana Sports Beat will also feature Kyle Neddenriep of the Indy Star. He will join Jim Coyle and Dustin Dopirak to discuss more on high school football news.

{{ article.author_name }}