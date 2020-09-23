TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 23rd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Former #iubb guard Romeo Langford is done for the rest of the season. Will be interesting to see how it impacts his offseason + development heading into next yr. https://t.co/lPoaIsKslS

This week's Associated Press high school football poll. https://t.co/nCFslwTfx4 pic.twitter.com/c1hxe9pnqP

Recruiting boundaries for the Hoosiers continue to broaden to Massachusetts & Nigeria, sort of... #iufb https://t.co/vZxGV90do7

This includes men's/women's soccer and volleyball, among others. https://t.co/sa8XNr7yQT

Big Ten football is back. No what? Five IU football burning questions for 2020-- Indy Star

Doyel: Damon Bailey is his father’s legacy, and it has nothing to do with basketball-- Indy Star

2022 RECRUITING AND BEYOND COMPLICATED BY NCAA ELIGIBILITY RULING-- Hoosier Sports Report

Yeagley’s Hoosiers receive further clarity on season-- Crimson Quarry

Though in milestone year, IU’s Allen has stayed on course-- The Herald Bulletin

IU cross-country forced to be creative amid NCAA recruiting restrictions-- Indiana Daily Student