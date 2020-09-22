TheHoosier - Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 2 Around the NFL

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 2 Around the NFL
Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 2 of NFL action:
Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)
Sudfeld is currently listed as the backup quarterback for Philadelphia, behind starter Carson Wentz. The Eagles lost to the Rams, 37-19, on Sunday afternoon.
Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)
Coleman led San Fransisco in rushing attempts with 14 carries in the afternoon, however he only finished with 12 yards on the ground. Through the air, Coleman caught two passes for 28 yards. Coleman did suffer a knee injury against the Jets, and is expected to be out for “multiple weeks” according to 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers beat the Jets, 31-13.
Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)
Howard rushed the ball five times for just four rushing yards, but he did score a touchdown for Miami in the fourth quarter. That is now back-to-back weeks in which Howard has been credited with a touchdown to open up the season. The Dolphins lost to the Bills, 31-28.
Nick Westbrook (Tennessee Titans)
Westbrook is currently listed as a backup wide receiver for Tennessee. The Titans beat the Jaguars, 33-30, on Sunday.
Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)
Thomas did not receive any targets for the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Thomas did play in over half of Carolina’s offensive snaps, however. The Panthers lost to the Buccaneers, 31-17.
Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)
Spriggs is currently listed as the backup left tackle behind Charles Leno Jr. for the Bears. The Bears defeated the Giants 17-13 on Sunday.
Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)
Martin is currently listed as the starting left guard for Washington. The Football Team lost to the Cardinals, 30-15, on Sunday afternoon.
Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)
Feeney was listed as the starting left guard for Los Angeles, as well as the backup center to Mike Pouncey, but after Pouncey was put on IR, Feeney started at center. The Chargers lost to the Chiefs, 23-20, in overtime on Sunday.
Roger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)
Saffold III is currently listed as the starting left guard for Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars, 33-30, on Sunday.
Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)
Knight is currently listed as the backup right guard for Dallas, behind starter Zack Martin. The Cowboys beat the Falcons, 40-39, on Sunday.
----
