TheHoosier - IU offers Massachusetts brothers

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Samson Okunlola has a lot of upside at the next level. Factor in that he is only 15 and a sophomore at Thayer Academy (Mass.) and it is easy to see why several colleges, including Indiana, have already contacted and offered the defensive tackle.

His brother, Samuel Okunlola, has also been offered by the Hoosiers, as Indiana is excited about the 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end.

Both players, whose parents are Nigerian, told TheHoosier.com that they were excited to get a call from Indiana assistant Kevin Peoples, who extended the offers.