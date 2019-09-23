The Hoosier Daily: September 23
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Hoosiers by the Numbers: Week four vs. UConn
Indiana jumps to No. 32 in ESPN SP+ rankings
Tweets of the Day
It's with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Courtney Cox Cole https://t.co/k6OdJfNgjh pic.twitter.com/ZMbV5isjgZ— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) September 22, 2019
Victory Sunday.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 22, 2019
Roll the highlights. 🎞 pic.twitter.com/y8qS7TAVAv
HOOSIER NATION..... How did you spend your weekend? #iufb @IndianaTough @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/jC2PQTbIEf— Dexter Williams (@dex9will) September 23, 2019
Great to see that 🚩flying on my afternoon run! Now it’s time to keep it flying! #SpittoonWeek pic.twitter.com/NJ97gZFshC— Kasey Teegardin (@CoachTee34) September 23, 2019
#iufb opens as a 14-point dog at Michigan State, o/u 46.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) September 22, 2019
A top 2020 Indiana target earns an offer from Stanford. #iufb https://t.co/05gkiOBEc7— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 23, 2019
Former safety target for Indiana committed to Texas A&M. #iufb https://t.co/f03ogdOrA8— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 22, 2019
IU’s next opponent, Michigan State, in at No. 25. #iufb https://t.co/9WHvXkkzkq— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 22, 2019
TOUCHDOWN for Jordan Howard (#FlyEaglesFly) on a 1-yard rush! It's @JHowardx24's 1st TD of the season and the 26th of his career.— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 22, 2019
It's the first #iufb touchdown of the #NFL100 season.
Yesterday, #iufb improved its record to 3-1 after a dominating win against the UConn Huskies.— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) September 22, 2019
Check out the sights and sounds of Memorial Stadium through the lens of @kurt_spitler pic.twitter.com/hwgqzRrI0a
Headlines
Bryce Hopkins posts about his visit on Instagram -- Hopkins' Instagram
Indiana defense dominates vs. lesser competition, but Big Ten a different animal-- Indianapolis Star
Notebook: Rehab work pays off for Jones -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana Poised To Meet Expectations -- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.