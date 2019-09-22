Indiana is now rated No. 32 in ESPN contributor Bill Connelly's latest SP+ ratings. That's a 16-place jump from week three.

ESPN's Bill Connelly releases new SP+ rankings after every week of college football. He released the week four rankings Sunday, and Indiana saw quite an uptick. The Hoosiers came in at No. 32 nationally, jumping 16 spots from their previous position after the Ohio State loss.

The SP+ rankings are determined as Connelly explains in a note every week:

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.

SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. That is important to remember. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."