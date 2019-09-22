What They're Saying: Indiana 38-3 win against Connecticut
Indiana came into its matchup against Connecticut fully expected to win, and it took care of business once again. Now, IU moves into Big Ten play in week five after yet another blowout win with a chance to redirect its early trajectory.
This is what IU media had to say after the win.
From TheHoosier.com
Taylor Lehman, via TheHoosier.com:
"To this point, no one knows exactly how good Indiana is. It’s somewhere in the middle of bottom of the FBS and College Football Playoff-contending. Depending on how the Hoosiers play Michigan State, that answer will be narrowed down greatly."
From IU Media
Zach Osterman, via Indianapolis Star:
"Now fully one-third of the way through its 2019 schedule, Indiana’s offensive line enjoyed its most promising performance on the same day it lost its anchor."
Tom Brew, via Hoosier Maven:
"Indiana entered its game with Connecticut with its psyche collectively bruised. That 41-point beatdown by Ohio State a week earlier had everyone angry, coaches and players alike. Fans, too. Even Indiana coach Tom Allen, who likes to think he has a pretty good pulse on his team, had no idea how they were going to respond after that disappointing loss."
Jack Grossman, via Indiana Daily Student:
"While Hendershot has improved a great deal, DeBoer’s tight end friendly offense has helped as well."
----
