TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 21st

The Hoosier Daily: September 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Nobody keeping @JHowardx34 from the score! #ProIU https://t.co/PdcY4hROwQ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 20, 2020
ICYMI: It was Rivals150 rankings week and there was a ton of movement from IU targets in both the 2021/2022 classes. It’s all broken down here. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 20, 2020
2021’s: https://t.co/BGLVsBdh5a
2022’s: https://t.co/qgkgxZVEMK
Senior Mid-Season Highlights! https://t.co/LgAyTe4YWl @IndianaPreps @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @BHSNFootball— Aaron Steinfeldt (@ASteinfeldt6) September 20, 2020
#iufb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 21, 2020
🏈 Jordan Howard @JHowardx34 (#FinsUp): 5 carries for 4 yds (TD)
🏈 Tevin Coleman @Teco_Raww (#FTTB ): 14 carries for 12 yds; 2 catches for 28 yds
#iufb back in at No. 26. https://t.co/FunaDCIz0p— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 20, 2020
Headlines
Bloomington restaurants expect a different fall with return of IU football-- Indiana Daily Student
The five most intriguing position matchups entering Indiana’s 2020 season-- The Hoosier Network
Hoosiers In The NFL: Week Two-- IU Athletics
Shoutout
Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.
Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.