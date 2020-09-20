TheHoosier - Three & Out: Three things about Indiana's schedule

A season ago, the Hoosiers opened the season 6-2, but they may find a much tougher go of it this season, which kicks off Oct. 24 at Memorial Stadium against visiting Penn State. The schedule features eight games in eight weeks and with the new schedule, Indiana will have four home games (Penn State, Michigan, Maryland. Purdue) and four away games (Rutgers, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin).

With eight games in eight weeks for the Indiana University football team, the margin for error is very slim if the Hoosiers are going to put together a season similar to last year's 8-5 campaign.

Each schedule, regardless of the year, features tough stretches, but for the 2020 installment of the Indiana Hoosiers, there is none tougher than Nov. 7 - Nov. 21 as the Hoosiers play Michigan, at Michigan State and at Ohio State.

The Wolverines were ranked 15th in preseason polls, while Ohio State was marked as the second best team in the country. Michigan State has been tough for Indiana in recent years, and this stretch of games features the only back-to-back road contests of the season for the Hoosiers.

Indiana has not defeated Michigan since 1987 and a season ago, the Wolverines absolutely embarrassed the Hoosiers by a count of 34-19 as talented receiver Whop Philyor was out with a concussion.

Michigan returns only one starter on the offensive line, brings back an inexperienced Joe Milton at quarterback and will enter Bloomington fresh off games against Minnesota and Michigan State.

As for Michigan State, this is a game that truly should have been in the win column last year for Indiana, who lost 40-31.

Michael Penix didn’t practice all week heading into the game and went for 286 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground. Indiana had 356 yards of total offense, but only 70 came on the ground. Indiana held a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter and came back late to tie the game at 31-31. However, the Spartans got a field goal from Matt Coghlin with five seconds left and scored on a fumble recovery as time expired.

Michigan State brings back only three starters on defense, and this is the time to beat the Spartans, who have not lost to Indiana since 2016.

As for Ohio State, this is a pride game for Indiana, who watched the Buckeyes throttle them a year ago.

In 2019, Indiana entered with a wealth of talent and high hopes, only to fall 51-10 as Justin Fields threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

Indiana has not beaten Ohio State since 1988,

We will know a lot about this team's character, ability to play in a big game on the road and if they are closing the gap within the Big Ten when this three-game stretch is over.