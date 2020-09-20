TheHoosier - Three & Out: Three things about Indiana's schedule

Three & Out: Three things about Indiana's schedule
With eight games in eight weeks for the Indiana University football team, the margin for error is very slim if the Hoosiers are going to put together a season similar to last year's 8-5 campaign.
A season ago, the Hoosiers opened the season 6-2, but they may find a much tougher go of it this season, which kicks off Oct. 24 at Memorial Stadium against visiting Penn State. The schedule features eight games in eight weeks and with the new schedule, Indiana will have four home games (Penn State, Michigan, Maryland. Purdue) and four away games (Rutgers, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin).
Below are three takeaways from Indiana's schedule.
1. A Brutal November
Each schedule, regardless of the year, features tough stretches, but for the 2020 installment of the Indiana Hoosiers, there is none tougher than Nov. 7 - Nov. 21 as the Hoosiers play Michigan, at Michigan State and at Ohio State.
The Wolverines were ranked 15th in preseason polls, while Ohio State was marked as the second best team in the country. Michigan State has been tough for Indiana in recent years, and this stretch of games features the only back-to-back road contests of the season for the Hoosiers.
Indiana has not defeated Michigan since 1987 and a season ago, the Wolverines absolutely embarrassed the Hoosiers by a count of 34-19 as talented receiver Whop Philyor was out with a concussion.
Michigan returns only one starter on the offensive line, brings back an inexperienced Joe Milton at quarterback and will enter Bloomington fresh off games against Minnesota and Michigan State.
As for Michigan State, this is a game that truly should have been in the win column last year for Indiana, who lost 40-31.
Michael Penix didn’t practice all week heading into the game and went for 286 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground. Indiana had 356 yards of total offense, but only 70 came on the ground. Indiana held a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter and came back late to tie the game at 31-31. However, the Spartans got a field goal from Matt Coghlin with five seconds left and scored on a fumble recovery as time expired.
Michigan State brings back only three starters on defense, and this is the time to beat the Spartans, who have not lost to Indiana since 2016.
As for Ohio State, this is a pride game for Indiana, who watched the Buckeyes throttle them a year ago.
In 2019, Indiana entered with a wealth of talent and high hopes, only to fall 51-10 as Justin Fields threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
Indiana has not beaten Ohio State since 1988,
We will know a lot about this team's character, ability to play in a big game on the road and if they are closing the gap within the Big Ten when this three-game stretch is over.
2. Trick or Treat at Rutgers
On paper, Indiana's Oct. 31 game against Rutgers is a complete mismatch, but, as the Hoosiers know, games are not played on paper.
The Hoosiers will need to put whatever happens against Penn State in the opener behind them quickly, regardless of the outcome, as the game against Rutgers will be their first road trip in this Covid-19 environment, and it marks the longest trip the Hoosiers will take.
Greg Schiano is back at the helm at Rutgers, but this isn't the same Rutgers program that went 9-0 in 2006.
Last year, Indiana knocked off Rutgers 35-0 for a Homecoming victory.
Rutgers finished last in the Big Ten in offense last year, and they enter this season with its 11th offensive coordinator in as many seasons. Heading into the season, the big question remained who would start at quarterback for Rutgers. Artur Stikowski started 11 of 12 games as a freshman in 2018 but lost his job, sitting out the final eight games last year. Johnny Langan started the last eight games, and Rutgers will have Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral this season.
Rutgers is probably a year away from making a splash in the Big Ten, and despite the game being on Halloween, this should be a treat for the Hoosiers.
3. Camp Randall in December will be frigid
Under the prior schedule before the Big Ten initially got shut down, Indiana was set to open the season on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Indiana will still make the trek to Camp Randall Stadium, however, it will be Dec. 5 instead of the previously scheduled September.
And, odds are good, it will be frigid, and what impact will that have on this Indiana offense?
Camp Randall Stadium in December could be a very interesting test for Indiana, regardless of whether or not fans are allowed back into stadiums by then.
Regardless, Indiana will be looking to defeat a Wisconsin team they have not beaten since 2002 when they lock horns with the Badgers.
The two teams did not play last year, and Wisconsin brings back several talented players from its 2019 squad, which lost to Oregon in the Rose Bowl. While the Badgers will have a new face at running back, 229-pound sophomore Nakia Watson, Wisconsin does bring back Jack Coan, who threw for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing almost 70 percent of his passes.
