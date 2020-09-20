 TheHoosier - Hoosiers rank in top 5 for Oklahoma standout
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 13:27:56 -0500') }} football

Hoosiers rank in top 5 for Oklahoma standout

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

All it took was a "surprise" phone call from Indiana University assistant football coach Kevin Peoples for Chris McClellan to immediate begin thinking about being a part of something great.

Peoples recently reached out to the Edison High School (Okla.) three-star defensive tackle, who also plays defensive end, tight end and wide receiver, with an offer and an opportunity to be a part of the foundation that puts the Hoosiers back on the map.

"Me and Coach Peoples have not been talking that long, so the offer took me by surprise, but I am definitely looking forward to building a relationship and getting to know the culture. I really like feeling like a part of a bigger picture. They definitely rank top 5," McClellan told TheHoosier.com.

{{ article.author_name }}