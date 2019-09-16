The Hoosier Daily: September 16
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana's lingering uncertainties are proving to be lasting
Highlights: David Baker, Scecina Memorial defeat Josh Fryar, Beech Grove
Hoosiers by the numbers: Week three vs. Ohio State
Tweets of the Day
#iufb opens as a 28-point favorite vs. UConn, o/u 58.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) September 15, 2019
Giants' Cody Latimer, Kevin Zeitler suffered injuries in loss to Bills #nyg #giants #NFL https://t.co/RnaMeQwkjW— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) September 15, 2019
Ronnie Walker’s brother receives an offer from Ohio State. Big target for Indiana in the 2021 class. #iufb https://t.co/OeAaxtUFU1— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 15, 2019
2020 Georgia wideout Ja’Cyais Credle commits to Central Florida. Was an #iufb target at one point in this cycle. https://t.co/q15kHpQ3TB— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 15, 2019
South Carolina safety Buddy Mack is headed to North Carolina-Charlotte. #iufb https://t.co/OVv8uRR70o— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 15, 2019
#iuvb just pulled of an upset on the road against No. 15 Kentucky.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) September 14, 2019
Wildcats are a team Aird considers “Final Four” caliber. Between last year vs Michigan and now this, that’s two major upsets in the Aird era.
Headlines
Updated ESPN SP+ rankings after week three -- ESPN
Film Study: Elite Blocking Springs Dobbins, Teague Against Indiana -- Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Insider: Ohio State blowout reminds IU of danger of regressing to the past -- Indianapolis Star
Ohio State can nitpick flaws, but national-title potential already clear -- Lettermen Row
----
