Indiana 2020 commit and Scecina Memorial wideout David Baker and his standout teammate, running back Tyishaun Woods, battled Indiana 2020 target and Ohio State offensive guard commit Josh Fryar in Indianapolis Friday. Scecina Memorial finished with a 55-35 win.

Scecina Memorial had a tough time finding David Baker on Friday and will continue to struggle, as Baker's quarterback form the last two seasons, Mac Ayers, is now at Ball State playing baseball. Baker showed plenty of ability in blocking, though, and is his team's long-snapper.

Related: David Baker is "100-percent committed" to Indiana

Beech Grove 2020 offensive guard Josh Fryar also played in the game and served as his team's punter. His punt featured in the video went 60 yards.

Baker's teammate, Tyishaun Woods, broke schools records with 319 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.