News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 23:05:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Under The Lights: David Baker is "100-percent committed" to Indiana

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Indiana 202 wide receiver commit David Baker has been hearing from other staffs who are hoping to sway him away from IU, but the Scecina Memorial senior told TheHoosier.com that he is "100-percent committed" to the Hoosiers.

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

Indiana wide receiver commit David Baker told TheHoosier.com that he is "100-percent committed" to Indiana and is working to build the 2020 class.
Indiana wide receiver commit David Baker told TheHoosier.com that he is "100-percent committed" to Indiana and is working to build the 2020 class.

Indiana 2020 wide receiver commit and Scecina Memorial star David Baker and his teammates took on what will likely be its toughest opponent of the 2019 season Friday, in Beech Grove, which trots out an offensive line that features Ohio State guard commit Josh Fryar.

Beech Grove jumped out to an early lead, but Scecina Memorial finished stronger, winning 55-35 on the back of running back Tyishaun Woods, who rushed for a school record 319 yards and six touchdowns.

“It’s probably a shock to everybody else but in my opinion, he’s the best running back in the state,” Baker told TheHoosier.com. “Nobody can really do what he does. That’s why we call him IndyStar and Showtime, because he does stuff like that.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}