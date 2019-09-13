Indiana 202 wide receiver commit David Baker has been hearing from other staffs who are hoping to sway him away from IU, but the Scecina Memorial senior told TheHoosier.com that he is "100-percent committed" to the Hoosiers.

Indiana 2020 wide receiver commit and Scecina Memorial star David Baker and his teammates took on what will likely be its toughest opponent of the 2019 season Friday, in Beech Grove, which trots out an offensive line that features Ohio State guard commit Josh Fryar.

Beech Grove jumped out to an early lead, but Scecina Memorial finished stronger, winning 55-35 on the back of running back Tyishaun Woods, who rushed for a school record 319 yards and six touchdowns.

“It’s probably a shock to everybody else but in my opinion, he’s the best running back in the state,” Baker told TheHoosier.com. “Nobody can really do what he does. That’s why we call him IndyStar and Showtime, because he does stuff like that.”