The spread between Indiana and Ohio State going into this weekend's matchup was as small as its been this decade, but the result was much different than expected. This is what members of the media are saying in the aftermath.

"This game exposed clear issues for the Hoosiers: they've failed to establish a rushing attack in a new system despite quality depth, and missed tackles have plagued the team against good and bad opponents."

Ohio State proved that the former was likely more true than the latter, as the siren is now going off on several areas of the team, within the concerns growing all season and some new questions moving forward."

"Those concerns were assumed to be headed toward conclusions after improvements were seen from Ball State to Eastern Illinois, but the variable between those two games was the unknown difference between playing a weak FCS team in week two and actual change within the team.

Zach Osterman, via Indianapolis Star:

"But Saturday should stand as a reminder to the only original-11 member of the conference that hasn’t won eight games in a season in this century:

The past is never as far away as Indiana would like for it to be, and the Hoosiers absolutely cannot allow themselves to go back there again. Otherwise, how much of this will have been for nothing?"

Jack Grossman, via Indiana Daily Student:

"The Hoosier run game was nonexistent. IU put up a total of nine rushing yards in the first 30 minutes of the game, and only finished with 42 total rushing yards on the day.

But while Saturday’s loss cannot be pinned on one specific player, it became clear early and often throughout the day that if IU is going to have a successful season, Ramsey can’t be the man taking first team offensive snaps."

Zach Osterman, via Indianapolis Star:

"Allen said afterward that he would “take responsibility for how our team takes the field and plays each and every week, and it wasn't good enough.” That’s fair. This is the kind of week where coaches need to shield their players and take responsibility for poor performances publicly, whatever is said behind closed doors. Analyze the good and bad, then flush it. The worst way this kind of game affects Indiana is if the Hoosiers can’t leave it behind when they wake up on Sunday. Improvement needs to start from the top down."

Mike Schumann, via The Daily Hoosier:

"Whether you want to point to the Buckeyes 314 rushing yards or Indiana’s 42, both highlight the same glaring issue coming out of Saturday’s blowout in Bloomington.

IU isn’t Big Ten ready in the trenches."