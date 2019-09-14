The Hoosier Daily: September 14
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Hoosier Intel: Tom Allen visits Deontae Craig, Kyran Montgomery high on IU
Under The Lights: David Baker is "100-percent committed" to Indiana
CrimsonCast Ep. 613 - Scott in Person! Ohio State Preview 1
CrimsonCast Ep 614 - Ohio State with Taylor Lehman
Before The Snap: Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tweets of the Day
Ohio State offensive guard commit Josh Fryar is mean on the football field, and he kicks 60-yard punts. @MarcGivlerBG @OhioStateRivals pic.twitter.com/P45oDIEaRJ— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 14, 2019
#IUFB super fan Leo was our special guest at practice today, helping us put the finishing touches on our game plan.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 13, 2019
See you tomorrow, Leo!#LEO pic.twitter.com/le5YGJ0PKh
Still no Jonathon Copper for Ohio State this week. Jahsen Wint added to the “unavailable” list. No game-time decision.— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 13, 2019
Justin Hilliard is back, listed on the depth chart behind Brendon White at SS/LB pic.twitter.com/BLU41qjHvi
"Don't lay your head on that pillow with one regret about what you put on that film."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 13, 2019
18 hours.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/Gi0EFrAV9z
Headlines
How improved is this IU football team? We'll find out against Ohio State -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana’s goal: Finish the job -- The Herald Bulletin
IU Football Game Day: Ohio State Primer and Prediction -- The Daily Hoosier
Hoosiers could be shorthanded -- The Journal Gazette
Indiana Game Preview -- Eleven Warriors
J.K. Dobbins recapturing magic ahead of return to site of splashy debut -- Lettermen Row
Indiana Preview -- 610 WTVN
