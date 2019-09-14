Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Ohio State offensive guard commit Josh Fryar is mean on the football field, and he kicks 60-yard punts. @MarcGivlerBG @OhioStateRivals pic.twitter.com/P45oDIEaRJ

#IUFB super fan Leo was our special guest at practice today, helping us put the finishing touches on our game plan. See you tomorrow, Leo! #LEO pic.twitter.com/le5YGJ0PKh

Still no Jonathon Copper for Ohio State this week. Jahsen Wint added to the “unavailable” list. No game-time decision. Justin Hilliard is back, listed on the depth chart behind Brendon White at SS/LB pic.twitter.com/BLU41qjHvi

"Don't lay your head on that pillow with one regret about what you put on that film." 18 hours. #IUFB pic.twitter.com/Gi0EFrAV9z

