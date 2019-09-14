News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 14

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on The Hoosier

Hoosier Intel: Tom Allen visits Deontae Craig, Kyran Montgomery high on IU

Under The Lights: David Baker is "100-percent committed" to Indiana

CrimsonCast Ep. 613 - Scott in Person! Ohio State Preview 1

CrimsonCast Ep 614 - Ohio State with Taylor Lehman

Before The Snap: Indiana vs. Ohio State

Behind the Curtain: Q&A with Buckeye Grove's Kevin Noon

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

How improved is this IU football team? We'll find out against Ohio State -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana’s goal: Finish the job -- The Herald Bulletin

IU Football Game Day: Ohio State Primer and Prediction -- The Daily Hoosier

Hoosiers could be shorthanded -- The Journal Gazette

Indiana Game Preview -- Eleven Warriors

J.K. Dobbins recapturing magic ahead of return to site of splashy debut -- Lettermen Row

Indiana Preview -- 610 WTVN

