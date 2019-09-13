People are happy with what they have seen, but they also know they have only seen bits and pieces as the staff has really not opened him up to run and do the dual-threat things that make him a true difference maker.

If you watch, most of his throws are to the sidelines and there have not been a lot of over the middle throws and that will come with time. It is not as if the Ohio State offense has been struggling by taking that third of the field away, but eventually teams will start daring the Buckeyes to throw the ball more over the middle as the windows will also start to get tighter and Fields will have to be up for that challenge.

Fields has been responsible for nine touchdowns and 561 yards of offense, the same numbers that Dwayne Haskins was responsible for in his first two games. The numbers for game three for Haskins were pretty good, so there will be quite a challenge for Fields to keep pace, but ultimately it is all about getting the W and not about trying to stay up to some metric that has no bearing whatsoever on the big picture.