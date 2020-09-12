TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 12th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

There is a proposal to start the season on Saturday, Nov. 21, source told @Stadium. Also on the table is limiting maximum number of games to 24 (plus 3 in a multi-team event) or 25 (plus two in an MTE). — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 11, 2020

Congratulations to #IUMS alumnus David Wright (#17) on being named U.S. Soccer Federation Chief Commercial Officer! pic.twitter.com/j8FuHKKCGI — Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) September 11, 2020

IU warns athletes to refocus amid COVID-19 surge on Bloomington campus. #iubb #iufb https://t.co/oTqUWNeM7t — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) September 11, 2020

When in doubt go to the tight end on 3rd and 19. Aaron Steinfeldt huge catch with 8 minures left for North pic.twitter.com/Mc9HTq5atw — Jim Gordillo (@JimGordillo) September 12, 2020

#iufb commit @Tayvenjacksonn2 another touchdown run. That run was set up by @carsonsteele30 who took option pitch and ran over several defenders. Center Grove ahead 35-0 — PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 12, 2020

Headlines

Indiana AD, coaches warn athletes to 'draw line in the sand' amid COVID-19 surge on campus-- Indy Star 'Because of it being Indiana.' New assistant Kenya Hunter couldn't pass up IU basketball-- Indy Star Big Ten shutdown impacting college town businesses-- The Herald Bulletin IU athletic director Scott Dolson is trying to plan for an uncertain athletics year-- Indiana Daily Student A Conversation with Kenya Hunter-- IU Athletics

Shoutouts