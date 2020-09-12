 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 12th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-12 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 12th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Colorado OL Grayson Stovall welcomes offer from Hoosiers

Kenya Hunter: Don't get this twisted, I'm here to recruit

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Indiana AD, coaches warn athletes to 'draw line in the sand' amid COVID-19 surge on campus-- Indy Star

'Because of it being Indiana.' New assistant Kenya Hunter couldn't pass up IU basketball-- Indy Star

Big Ten shutdown impacting college town businesses-- The Herald Bulletin

IU athletic director Scott Dolson is trying to plan for an uncertain athletics year-- Indiana Daily Student

A Conversation with Kenya Hunter-- IU Athletics

Shoutouts

Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.

Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}