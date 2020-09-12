TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 12th

The Hoosier Daily: September 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Colorado OL Grayson Stovall welcomes offer from Hoosiers
Tweets of the Day
There is a proposal to start the season on Saturday, Nov. 21, source told @Stadium. Also on the table is limiting maximum number of games to 24 (plus 3 in a multi-team event) or 25 (plus two in an MTE).— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 11, 2020
Congratulations to #IUMS alumnus David Wright (#17) on being named U.S. Soccer Federation Chief Commercial Officer! pic.twitter.com/j8FuHKKCGI— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) September 11, 2020
😍😍😍#ProIU https://t.co/BLbz2SpNPx— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 11, 2020
IU warns athletes to refocus amid COVID-19 surge on Bloomington campus. #iubb #iufb https://t.co/oTqUWNeM7t— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) September 11, 2020
When in doubt go to the tight end on 3rd and 19. Aaron Steinfeldt huge catch with 8 minures left for North pic.twitter.com/Mc9HTq5atw— Jim Gordillo (@JimGordillo) September 12, 2020
#iufb commit @Tayvenjacksonn2 another touchdown run. That run was set up by @carsonsteele30 who took option pitch and ran over several defenders. Center Grove ahead 35-0— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 12, 2020
Headlines
Indiana AD, coaches warn athletes to 'draw line in the sand' amid COVID-19 surge on campus-- Indy Star
'Because of it being Indiana.' New assistant Kenya Hunter couldn't pass up IU basketball-- Indy Star
Big Ten shutdown impacting college town businesses-- The Herald Bulletin
IU athletic director Scott Dolson is trying to plan for an uncertain athletics year-- Indiana Daily Student
A Conversation with Kenya Hunter-- IU Athletics
