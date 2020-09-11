At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Grayson Stovall of Regis Jesuit High School in Colorado, is one of the best offensive linemen in the Centennial State.His hope is to become one of the premier linemen in the Big Ten, following an offer from Indiana University.

Stovall, who was named to the Colorado All-State Team as a sophomore told TheHoosier.com that he is very interested in Indiana after receiving an offer from IU run game coordinator and offensive line coach Darren Hiller.

"Indiana really interests me. Not only is it a great football program in one of the best conferences in college football, but it interests me also because of its academics," Stovall said. "While on the phone with Coach Hiller, we were talking about where he sees me playing and he was saying he sees me playing tackle in the Big Ten."