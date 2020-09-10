TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 10th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

Big Ten Football Update: "They simply don't have enough teams to play. I was told The Michigan teams not going to play, Illinois teams Illinois/Northwestern not going to play, Maryland's not going to play and Rutgers probably won't play." pic.twitter.com/DP0QKIUYT8 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 8, 2020

#iubb and the B1G will be brutal this year. https://t.co/rNobK6WwOp — Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 9, 2020

Rodger Saffold treasures lessons, support and love from his late father ❤️ @Rodger_Saffold



"He taught me about having the values of good character." 📰 » https://t.co/Gq4pSlp3Nb — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 9, 2020

ACC basketball coaches want to invite every team to NCAA tournament this season https://t.co/EB3bcem46p — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2020

Headlines

20 years later: The story of Bob Knight's firing from IU basketball-- Indy Star IU basketball alum O.G. Anunoby helps save Raptors season again.-- Indy Star The ACC’s plan for March Madness is insane. And that’s what makes it great.-- Crimson Quarry IU QB commit McCulley off to strong senior start-- The Herald Bulletin Hoosier Beginnings: The Old Stolen Bucket-- IU Athletics

