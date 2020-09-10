 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 10th
The Hoosier Daily: September 10th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt ready to fulfill dream

Indiana extends first 2023 offer to in-state PG Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

20 years later: The story of Bob Knight's firing from IU basketball-- Indy Star

IU basketball alum O.G. Anunoby helps save Raptors season again.-- Indy Star

The ACC’s plan for March Madness is insane. And that’s what makes it great.-- Crimson Quarry

IU QB commit McCulley off to strong senior start-- The Herald Bulletin

Hoosier Beginnings: The Old Stolen Bucket-- IU Athletics

Shoutouts

Make sure to check out Query and Schultz as they return to TV. Their show Query and Schultz can be seen on IFC TV Wednesday nights at 6pm. Watch as they catch you up on the high school sports in Indiana and what's going on with them as well.

Make sure to also check out Dustin Dopirak's new podcast the 317 Podcast. He co-hosts and will discuss everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.

----

