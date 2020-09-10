TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 10th

The Hoosier Daily: September 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt ready to fulfill dream
Indiana extends first 2023 offer to in-state PG Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn
Tweets of the Day
Big Ten Football Update: "They simply don't have enough teams to play. I was told The Michigan teams not going to play, Illinois teams Illinois/Northwestern not going to play, Maryland's not going to play and Rutgers probably won't play." pic.twitter.com/DP0QKIUYT8— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 8, 2020
#iubb and the B1G will be brutal this year. https://t.co/rNobK6WwOp— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 9, 2020
#iufb in #NFL:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 9, 2020
🏈 RB @Teco_Raww #26 #FTTB
🏈 G Dan Feeney #66 #BoltUp
🏈 RB @JHowardx24 #25 #FinsUp
🏈 OT @BKNIGHT62 #69 #DallasCowboys
🏈 G Wes Martin Washington #67
🏈 G @Rodger_Saffold #76 #Titans
(1/2)
Rodger Saffold treasures lessons, support and love from his late father ❤️ @Rodger_Saffold— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 9, 2020
"He taught me about having the values of good character." 📰 » https://t.co/Gq4pSlp3Nb
OG ANUNOBY! BANG! pic.twitter.com/WldoFkciQ1— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 10, 2020
ACC basketball coaches want to invite every team to NCAA tournament this season https://t.co/EB3bcem46p— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 9, 2020
Headlines
20 years later: The story of Bob Knight's firing from IU basketball-- Indy Star
IU basketball alum O.G. Anunoby helps save Raptors season again.-- Indy Star
The ACC’s plan for March Madness is insane. And that’s what makes it great.-- Crimson Quarry
IU QB commit McCulley off to strong senior start-- The Herald Bulletin
Hoosier Beginnings: The Old Stolen Bucket-- IU Athletics
