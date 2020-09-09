Growing up in the shadows of Memorial Stadium and Assembly Hall, Aaron Steinfeldt viewed Indiana University as a “dream school.”

“It was one of my dream schools. Growing up around here and seeing the program turning around to a big-time program was awesome. And, I wanted to be a part of that and help them anyway I can to help them achieve that next step,” the Bloomington North High School (IN) tight end told TheHoosier.com.

Steinfeldt and his teammates are off to a strong 2-1 start and will bring a two-game winning streak into this Friday’s clash with rival Bloomington South High School. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound standout currently has six receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns this fall after finishing last season with 40 receptions for 547 yards and five trips to the end zone.

He touched on the start of his senior season and their play so far.

“We had a bumpy game one, which helped us fix some things offensively and defensively. We are young on defense so our key is to try to make them better during practices so they can play at a higher level on Friday nights," Steinfeldt said. "It feels good to get the ball. I feel like we have a good quarterback who can make the right reads and when I get the ball, I try to make the most out of it and get as many yards as I can. It feels good to have one of the best offenses in the state to get the job done on the ground and in the air."