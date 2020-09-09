Indiana and Archie Miller extended its first offer to the class of 2023 on Monday and it came by the way of in-state point guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn out of McCutcheon (IN) high school. While Rivals has yet to release rankings for the class of 2023, Gibbs-Lawhorn is already slated as one of the top point guards in the class and has the skills to be the top ranked player in Indiana. "Man, I was smiling ear to ear," Gibbs-Lawhorn told TheHoosier.com of his reaction when receiving the offer. "What really boosted my excitement was when they told me I was the only player in the 2023 class in the nation that they offered." Despite just one full high school season under his belt and a very informal AAU season this summer, Gibbs-Lawhorn is already a high priority for a number of high-major programs in the early stages for the 2023 class. The 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 21 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a freshman while shooting 49 percent from the field and 46 percent from three. He also had three 30+ point games and went for 20+ points in 13 additional outings.

The in-state prospect holds one offer in addition to Indiana and that comes from rival Purdue. Louisville, Kentucky, Duke and Cincinnati are just some of the other programs who have expressed initial interest. Growing up in Lafayette, Indiana, Purdue holds the 'hometown school' tagline but Gibbs-Lawhorn didn't necessarily grow up siding with one program or the other. "I've been neutral honestly my entire life," Gibbs-Lawhorn added. "I haven’t really picked a side yet, so if it ever comes down to it, it would really be a difficult option." Indiana hasn't always been involved with in-state recruits in Purdue's and Notre Dame's backyard, but recently the Hoosiers did find success with one from Gibbs-Lawhorn's high school. Indiana junior guard Rob Phinisee was a standout for McCutcheon in his high school days before ultimately leaving Lafayette for Bloomington. The two guards have known each other for a long time and have a very family and brother like relationship. "Me and Rob (Phinisee) have known each other since I was a little kid, as long as the whole the family (has known his)." Gibbs-Lawhorn noted. Long before IU's offer, the Indiana staff was on hand for one of Gibbs-Lawhorn's standout performances during his freshman season. The 6-foot-1 guard poured it on for McCutcheon, scoring 28 points against Lafayette Jefferson High School. Because of IU's uncertain point guard situation over the next few seasons, it remains a priority position. His ability to score at all three levels of the floor as well as make shots from distance is a plus at the early stages of his development. He is exceptional both on and off of the ball and can create space at will with his great first step and quick release. Obviously just a sophomore, adding strength is necessary but he already has a good ability to take contact and finish at the rim. A very good athlete already, he is trending as an impact player right when he steps on campus in a few years.