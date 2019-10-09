The Hoosier Daily: October 9
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Ohio 2021 defensive end Hammond Russell receives an Indiana offer
Nick Sheridan trying to embrace role change within Indiana offense
Indiana football has newfound focus after its bye week
Tweets of the Day
indiana official this weekend 👀🔴⚪️ hoosier nation wassup??— Trey Patterson (@_treypatt3) October 8, 2019
#Rivals250 class of 2021 DB Jaylen Reed made his first CFB game visits of the year to #iufb and #Purdue in Sept.: https://t.co/ynfHrH5mfr pic.twitter.com/epFdmfpkNc— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) October 8, 2019
J-Shun Harris included in the second addition to the XFL Draft pool. He joins Devine Redding as the only two Hoosiers so far. #iufb https://t.co/7wVlyd5cLo— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 9, 2019
Hoosiers at Maryland next weekend in what stands to be a critical game for their bowl hopes. #iufb https://t.co/im6IhZwrYU— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) October 8, 2019
Headlines
Hoosiers confident coming out of bye week -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana football needs to be in win-now mode -- Crimson Quarry
Best remaining chance at an upset -- Hoosier State of Mind
Bowl Projections: Unbeatens Form New Year’s Six Traffic Jam -- Sports Illustrated
Growing Trend of Midseason Redshirting Has Caused a Divide in College Football -- Sports Illustrated
Indiana Connections Run Deep in Mumbai -- NBA.com
