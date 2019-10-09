News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 9

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Top-40 2021 forward Trey Patterson will visit Indiana this weekend, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday night.
Seen on TheHoosier

Ohio 2021 defensive end Hammond Russell receives an Indiana offer

Nick Sheridan trying to embrace role change within Indiana offense

Opponent Preview: Notre Dame

Indiana football has newfound focus after its bye week

Morning Musings: October 8

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Hoosiers confident coming out of bye week -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana football needs to be in win-now mode -- Crimson Quarry

Best remaining chance at an upset -- Hoosier State of Mind

Bowl Projections: Unbeatens Form New Year’s Six Traffic Jam -- Sports Illustrated

Growing Trend of Midseason Redshirting Has Caused a Divide in College Football -- Sports Illustrated

Indiana Connections Run Deep in Mumbai -- NBA.com

