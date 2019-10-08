Indiana and Notre Dame share a few similarities entering the 2019-20 campaign. When the two meet on December 21 in Indianapolis, there could be a little extra on the line for two teams both looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament. I discuss the match-up below.

Notre Dame

Head coach Mike Brey

Big East Conference

2018-19: 14-19 (3-15)





•Key Returners:

SR TJ Gibbs, SR Rex Pflueger, SR John Mooney, SO Prentiss Hubb, SO Nate Laszewski, SO Robby Carmody, SO Dane Goodwin, SO Chris Doherty, SR Juwan Durham, SR Nik Djogo

•Key Losses:

JR D.J. Harvey (Vanderbilt)

•Key Newcomers:

SO Cormac Ryan (Stanford transfer, eligible '20-21)





Entering his 20th season at Notre Dame, Mike Brey's Irish parallel the Hoosiers in several ways entering 2019-20.

Brey, the all-time winningest men’s basketball coach in Notre Dame's history, is coming off his own injury-plagued season of disappointment.

It seems Notre Dame is still recovering physically.



Neither fifth-year leader Rex Pflueger nor Nik Djogo are cleared yet, as of this writing (but both are expected back next week). For the moment, the Irish don't have enough bodies to practice five-on-five.





Like the Hoosiers, the Irish also experienced a substantial losing streak last season. After getting off to its own hot start by winning 10 of 13, it closed by losing 16 of its final 20 down the stretch in the conference.





The Irish also return a lot of experience and production to this year's edition. Junior DJ Harvey transferred out to Vanderbilt and sophomore Cormac Ryan will sit out this season after transferring in from Stanford. The core that is available should improve on a three-win campaign in the Big East from a year ago.





•John Mooney 14.1 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 1.3 apg

•TJ Gibbs 13.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.4 apg

•Rex Pflueger 8.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg

•Prentiss Hubb 8.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.0 apg

•Nate Laszewski 6.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.2 apg

•Dane Goodwin 6.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg

•Juwan Durham 5.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.4 qpg

•Robby Carmody 3.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.2 apg

•Nik Djogo 2.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.8 apg

•Chris Doherty 0.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.1 apg

Mooney, Gibbs, Hubb and Laszewski are locks for the lineup when Notre Dame kicks off its season in Chapel Hill on November 6. The fifth starter is up-for-grabs as of this writing, but a healthy Pflueger would go a long way for the Irish's chances this season.





BAD SHOOTING, BAD OFFENSE

While Indiana has taken its share of criticism this offseason from pundits and fans alike, Notre Dame was one of the worst power-five shooting teams a year ago, ranking 329th in effective field goal percentage.

Although Notre Dame's three-point shooting was outside the top 300, the shot still ranked in the top 75 for the team nationally in scoring distribution, which tanked the Irish's offensive efficiency (102nd). The poor shooting ruined an otherwise exceptional ball handling performance, which ranked Notre Dame fourth nationally in turnover rate.





EARLY KEY TO THIS GAME

Both programs were about average as offensive rebounding units, which didn't help either program's offense a year ago. This could be an important facet to deciding a winner in this match-up on December 21 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the annual Crossroads Classic event.





BOTTOMLINE

This game is a battle between two hungry programs looking for a shot at the NCAA Tournament in March. For the Hoosiers, it's a winnable game in a friendly environment against a team that could go five-hundred in a top conference. In other words, this will likely end up as an important game for IU.

I prefer the Indiana roster, and the Hoosiers were heads-and-shoulders better than their counterparts a year ago defensively.

Both teams could be close to the 'Bubble' on Selection Sunday, which only adds to the mystique of this match-up, which features two teams who look a lot alike on paper.



