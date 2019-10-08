Heading into a homecoming matchup against Rutgers, the team isn’t eyeing the rest of its Big Ten schedule. The sole focus is the next opponent.

Indiana football entered its bye week looking to regenerate after its loss to Michigan State two weeks ago. It was supposed to be a week where players got healthy and took a break from the grind of the season.

Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor said the team’s 41-30 loss to the Michigan Spartans in East Lansing was a punch in the stomach.

It was a game that the Hoosiers had in the palm of their hands, but they let the game slip away. Players said after that game in East Lansing that they felt disappointed, but the team was not discouraged. With a week to think it over and move on, Indiana has locked in on its next opponent.

“We mapped it out for our guys and specifically talked about the next four games that fall into this next window before our next bye and what that looks like in terms of just the progression that you go through mentally and physically,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said.

Allen wanted his athletes to take a mental and physical break from the game of football. Philyor took that statement quite literally, and made an attempt not to think about the sport in any capacity.

“I took a break from all football,” Philyor said. “I didn’t watch football on Saturday or Sunday. I really just talked with my friends, hung out with some of the guys on the team. I played 2K a lot. I took a real, real break from football.”

While he upgraded his virtual character named “Icy Buckets” on the basketball courts, Philyor was also improving his body with treatment, something he didn’t do as a freshman.

He said he probably went out every night back in his first year with the program, but this year he encouraged his teammates to maximize the off time before their game against Rutgers.

Following the loss to Michigan State, Indiana studied film and came to the realization that they have the potential to play well against most of the opponents on its schedule. Philyor went as far as to say he believes the team can win out, but the team has stressed a “1-0 mindset” all season.

That mentality starts with Rutgers on Saturday.

“Last Monday was probably the most locked in I’ve ever seen them, and that’s after a loss,” offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said. “I think it just shows they’re becoming more confident in who we are.”

The Scarlet Knights have been anything but functional this season. Since their opening-day victory against UMass, Rutgers has lost four games in a row and have been outscored 160-23. As a result, the team’s former head coach Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty.

Nunzio Campanile was appointed as the internum head coach for the immediate future and was at the helm for Rutgers’ 48-7 loss to Maryland last week.

“They've got a unique situation they're in right now, but we have no control over that,” Allen said of Indiana’s next opponent. “All we can control is how we prepare. And I know that we're playing a Big Ten football team all Saturday. We'll have to be at our very best. That's the absolute truth.”