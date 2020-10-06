TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 6th

The Hoosier Daily: October 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
2022 recruiting news and notes
AJ Barner flashing potential, showing he belongs among tight ends
Allen ensures program is ready for election day, making a difference
Tweets of the Day
#iufb recruits @Tayvenjacksonn2 @CadenCurry14 have Center Grove ranked No. 22 nationally in the first High School Football America 100 powered by BlackMP Living Water.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 5, 2020
Big one this week against LN and #iufb recruit @TheOmarCooper and #iufb commit @DonavenMcculley
Inching closer to game week. 😤#MotivationMonday pic.twitter.com/eVm5YDVnRR— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 5, 2020
💥 Attacking Monday. pic.twitter.com/DWq17jFtmQ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 5, 2020
🎉 Happy birthday to these Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/jpFs1SMOc6— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 5, 2020
Good luck to #ProIU's @aslegers and @RaysBaseball in the ALDS vs. the Yankees starting tonight! pic.twitter.com/fwWpmUrLW2— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) October 5, 2020
Allen says IU hasn't been told anything specific on kickoff times yet. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) October 5, 2020
Headlines
IU, Opendorse partnership set to help athletes cash in. How much can Hoosiers really make?-- Indy Star
NOTES: IU FOOTBALL REGISTERED, COVID TESTING UPDATED, WKU GAME RESCHEDULED-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU-Western Kentucky game rescheduled for 2029-- Crimson Quarry
Layne out for indefinite period-- Crimson Quarry
Swinton, Campbell highlight first IU football scrimmage-- The Herald Bulletin
Indiana Linebackers Set To Rise To Coaching Challenge-- IU Athletics
100 Percent of IU Student-Athletes on Ten Programs Registered to Vote As Part of Big Ten Voter Registration Initiative-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
