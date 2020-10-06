TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 6th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

#iufb recruits @Tayvenjacksonn2 @CadenCurry14 have Center Grove ranked No. 22 nationally in the first High School Football America 100 powered by BlackMP Living Water. Big one this week against LN and #iufb recruit @TheOmarCooper and #iufb commit @DonavenMcculley

Good luck to #ProIU 's @aslegers and @RaysBaseball in the ALDS vs. the Yankees starting tonight! pic.twitter.com/fwWpmUrLW2

Allen says IU hasn't been told anything specific on kickoff times yet. #iufb

100 Percent of IU Student-Athletes on Ten Programs Registered to Vote As Part of Big Ten Voter Registration Initiative-- IU Athletics

IU, Opendorse partnership set to help athletes cash in. How much can Hoosiers really make?-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.