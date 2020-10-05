While he may be a freshman at Indiana, A.J. Barner looks anything but. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end from Ohio has already proved that a year in a college weight room can make quite a bit of difference, as he has added close to 30 pounds onto his frame over the summer, prompting Indiana to alter his sizes for his gear. It has made all the difference, as Barner is quickly making a name for himself after being named the Northeast Ohio Division III Defensive Player-of-the-Year in 2019 after recording 124 tackles. But, it is on the offensive side of the ball where he is making a name for himself and gaining the attention of Indiana’s coaching staff, including head coach Tom Allen. “He is long, athletic and just a very well-rounded tight end that can run, block and catch the ball. He picks things up quickly,” Allen said. First-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, who coached tight ends last year, echoed those sentiments. “I think he just had the measurables that we’re looking for just from a pure physical standpoint," Sheridan said. "He’s athletic and he can move and change direction. You see that with him playing middle linebacker for his high school."

AJ Barner is ready to be a major contributor in 2020 (@_ajbarner_/IU Athletics)

As is the case with many of its positions, Indiana has a wealth of players at the tight end position. Peyton Hendershot is the starter and is joined by the likes of junior Matt Bjorson, redshirt sophomore Turon Ivy and redshirt freshman Gary Cooper. However, Allen has made it clear all offseason the Hoosiers will need plenty of depth to deal with a football season in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. So, expect Barner to see some time, and when he is out there, expect him to showcase one of the measurables Sheridan talked with the media about. “I had an opportunity to see him play in the fall, and he was totally engaged and locked in. He was tough as nails, competitive and had all the makings of a good football player,” Sheridan said. Sheridan also touched on his freshman’s work ethic, which is one reason why he has increased his size and strength. “We had him here in the summertime and I think he was around 215 (pounds). I think he played his junior year at 200 (pounds) or maybe a little less," Sheridan said. "I give AJ a ton of credit. I think AJ loves to play football and he genuinely loves the game and is willing to do the things required to be a good player. So, we knew he was going to have to get a little bit bigger and just put some more mass on, and he’s done that, and the reason he has is because he loves to play football."