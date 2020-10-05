TheHoosier - Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Week Seven of high school football in Indiana has come and gone and for the second week in a row, Lawrence North made some history, Center Grove overcame some woes early to roll and one offensive lineman notched double digit pancake blocks. Here is a look at how some of the current commits or IU targets in future classes fared.

When the Lawrence North offense is clicking, it truly is a thing of beauty, especially when Indiana University commit and Donaven McCulley and recruit Omar Cooper Jr. connect through the air. Against Warren Central, the two combined for three touchdown pass plays for 74, 50 and 32 yards, as the Wildcats upended Warren Central 34-13. For the game, McCulley finished with four touchdown passes, while Lawrence North got almost 200 yards rushing out of Ali Richardson and Trevon Hegler. McCulley finished with 274 yards through the air to go with nine yards rushing. Cooper hauled in five receptions for 208 yards for the Wildcats, who knocked off Warren Central for the first time since 2005.

For the seventh straight week, the Center Grove Trojans got a big game out of Indiana recruits Tayven Jackson and Caden Curry en route to overcoming an early deficit to defeat Pike 57-14. After falling behind 7-0 early, Jackson connected with Carson Steele for a 27-yard touchdown. Pike would score once more to go up 14-7 before Steele ripped off three more touchdowns to finish with 169 yards on the night. Jackson was 11-of-18 for 166 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added three yards on the ground.

Fishers High School tight end and Indiana recruit Jeffrey Simmons had a night to remember, setting a school record against Franklin Central. Simmons hauled in 15 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown, as Fishers knocked off the Flashes 33-14. Leo High School offensive lineman Landen Livingston recorded double digit pancake blocks as Leo improved to 6-1 with a win over Huntington North.