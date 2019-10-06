Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana 2020 commit Anthon yLeal met with Indiana legend Calbert Cheaney during Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday. (@btownl3alfam1/Twitter.com)

Tweets of the Day

#IUBB passed on Snoop Dogg's services but Archie Miller's latest McDonald's All-American put together his own early 90's throwback at Hoosier Hysteria @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/JFt90ohUxm — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 6, 2019

#iubb tonight:

🏀 Earl Calloway @EC_Eleven11 (Monbus Obradoiro🇪🇸) 14 pts (6-6 FT), 5 asts, 2 stls

🏀 DJ White @dj_white3 (@TofasSporKulubu🇹🇷): 13 pts (5-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 3 rebs

🏀 James Blackmon @JBlackmon2 (@AquilaBasketTN🇮🇹): 7 pts



(2/2) — Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 6, 2019

This was Armaan Franklin’s second dunk in the dunk contest. I enjoyed this one. #iubb pic.twitter.com/BA77wsMxWr — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 5, 2019

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery....@TrayceJackson slips on a 40 jersey & does Calbert’s signature reverse dunk.



Oh yea, he won. #iubb pic.twitter.com/2MqEk4hGHQ — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) October 5, 2019

Trayce Jackson-Davis wins the dunk contest and then asks for an extra dunk. This is what he did to honor Calbert Cheaney, who was judging the contest. #iubb pic.twitter.com/J7Kqr7jRAJ — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 5, 2019

