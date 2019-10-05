Among redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix’s 106 dropbacks this season, he has been blitzed on 35 of them. On those dropbacks, he has gotten off 32 attempts for 23 completions, and on those 23 completions, Penix has been very productive. He’s passed for three touchdowns, no interceptions and 17 first downs on an NFL passer rating of 139.3, which is higher than when he faces no pressure at all (104.2).