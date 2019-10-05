Hoosier Hysteria Thread: Hoosiers kick off the basketball season
Indiana basketball tips off its 2019-20 season with its annual rally, Hoosier Hysteria, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
Follow along with updates at the link below.
Indiana basketball puts on its annual season-opening rally, Hoosier Hysteria, at 4 p.m. ET in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday. The regular scrimmage after the three-point contest and dunk contest will likely end the event.
Several top recruiting targets are expected at the event as well.
Follow along on TheHoosier.com's premium forum at this link.
