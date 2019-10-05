Indiana basketball tips off its 2019-20 season with its annual rally, Hoosier Hysteria, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Follow along with updates at the link below.

Indiana basketball puts on its annual season-opening rally, Hoosier Hysteria, at 4 p.m. ET in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday. The regular scrimmage after the three-point contest and dunk contest will likely end the event. Several top recruiting targets are expected at the event as well. Follow along on TheHoosier.com's premium forum at this link.