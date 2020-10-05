TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 5th

The Hoosier Daily: October 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Javon Swinton has quickly made a name for himself with Hoosiers
In-Depth: What Marcelino Ball’s Injury Means for Indiana’s Defense
Tweets of the Day
OK @greatness_16‼️ pic.twitter.com/y0vbgTOE70— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 4, 2020
Andrew Saalfrank with the invite to the 2020 @Dbacks Fall Instructional League. #iubase | @ProBallHoosiershttps://t.co/L7YGthIUID— iubase.com (@iubase17) October 5, 2020
Indiana gets one vote. #iufb https://t.co/dOSvAdDLqi— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 4, 2020
Shooting is what’s so intriguing from an IU perspective. But that’s not all Isaac McKneely can do. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 4, 2020
“He’s one of the most offensively gifted high school kids I’ve seen in a long time"
Story: https://t.co/ClrAuGvGxC https://t.co/ofCa5T3psx
Former #iufb star Jordan Howard had two yards on two carries and a fumble for Miami in a loss to Seattle.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 4, 2020
TOUCHDOWN for Ian Thomas (#KeepPounding) on a 2-yard reception! It’s @greatness_16's 1st TD of the season and the 4th of his career.— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 4, 2020
It's the 4th #iufb touchdown of the #NFL season.
Headlines
AP poll released; IU receives a vote-- Indy Star
Four former Hoosiers make the 2020 MLB playoffs-- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers In The NFL: Week Four-- IU Athletics
De'Ron Davis Will Play Professionally in Ireland-- IU Athletics
