The first major injury news of the season for Indiana football came at the beginning of last week when head football coach Tom Allen announced that redshirt senior Marcelino Ball would miss the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in practice.

“I hate that for him,” Allen said. “He has been such a great player for us and has really matured so much as a young man.”

With the absence of Ball, all signs point to redshirt junior Bryant Fitzgerald replacing him at the husky position. Fitzgerald moved to the husky position during the spring after playing safety.

“I think we have to ask the question of do we have someone that can fill the position in a similar way to how Marcelino did,” Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Friday. “There will be certain packages we will tweak and certain packages that will stay. I think that Bryant is doing a really good job, so far, at husky.”

At the husky position, defenses typically are looking for someone that can make plays on the football and force pressure on the opposing offense. Fitzgerald’s statistics show he’ll do just that.