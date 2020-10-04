In a wide receiver room that features a player like Whop Philyor, it can be hard to stand out, especially if you are a freshman. However, Indiana University freshman Javon Swinton is not your average freshman. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound freshman has quickly shown head coach Tom Allen and the coaching staff they made the right move offering the Virginia native and converting him from the hardwood to the gridiron.

As a high school player at North Stafford High School, Swinton was a wide receiver and cornerback on the football field, earning a three-star ranking and being listed as the 20th best athlete. Swinton hauled in 48 receptions for 858 yards and 14 touchdowns, while amassing 46 tackles and two interceptions. On the basketball court, Swinton was named the three-time Commonwealth District player-of-the-year, averaging 25 points per game and leading North Stafford within a win of the state tournament for the fourth consecutive year. For his efforts, he earned a basketball scholarship from Hampton University and football offers from the likes of Indiana, South Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia, among others. When it came time to make a decision, Swinton selected the Hoosiers and told Joey Lomanaco of The Freelance Star that Indiana felt like home. “They told me that when I go down there, I’m just an athlete. Wherever I can get the most reps on the depth chart. It’s better competition, so I’ll have to make a name for myself,” Swinton told Lomanaco when he announced his commitment.

Needless, to say, he has made a name for himself, catching the attention of Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, who have been raving about their freshman receiver. “Javon Swinton is a guy that really has been a pleasant surprise to me,” Allen said. “He played both sides of the ball in high school. We recruited him as either a corner or a wide receiver and listed him as an athlete." Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan echoed Tom Allen’s thoughts as well. “For a true freshman, I think Javon has done a nice job." On Saturday, Indiana participated in a full-padded scrimmage in Memorial Stadium. Swinton’s athleticism and early impressions stood out even more with an impressive one-handed catch.