TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 31st

The Hoosier Daily: October 31st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Staff Picks: No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers
Florida defensive standout Zane Durant gives recruiting update
Tweets of the Day
"I'm really high on this @IndianaMBB team. I think they're going to be much better than people project."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 30, 2020
- @TheAndyKatz spoke with @Archie_Miller (Happy Birthday, Archie! 🎈) and asked what's on the head coach's mind in preseason practice: pic.twitter.com/g1FOZ13mmN
It’s official! ↴— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 30, 2020
📍 #ACCB1G
🏀 at Florida State
📆 December 9 pic.twitter.com/wGgaX6SgjF
.@gmacciocchi did it all for Sommer School to lead them to the win over the Law Firm of Bierman & Behrmann in the first game of the #HoosierSeries... pic.twitter.com/O6ka7fRhdY— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) October 30, 2020
Finishing the week STRONG! pic.twitter.com/ofcvDUvwul— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) October 30, 2020
🧟♂️ The beast about to strike 🎃 pic.twitter.com/WOBmVUJSfO— C4 (@cjones1_) October 31, 2020
🚍 Off to New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/mrJG6l3v1k— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 30, 2020
#iufb recruits @Tayvenjacksonn2 @CadenCurry14 and Center Grove move on after a 42-7 win tonight in the Class 6A Ihsaa football playoffs— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 31, 2020
The dynamic duo of #iufb commit @DonavenMcculley and #iufb recruit @TheOmarCooper lit it up tonight. McCulley 12-of-16-0 for 239 yards and 4 touchdowns. Cooper caught 4 passes for 125 yards. Lawrence North 52— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 31, 2020
Lawrence Central 19
Headlines
IU football DTs threw bales, counted pushups to prepare for Week 1 upset over Penn State-- Indy Star
Indiana at Rutgers: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry
IU handling unfamiliar favored role in first road test at Rutgers-- The Herald Bulletin
Top-50 recruit Trey Kaufman commits to Purdue over IU-- Indiana Daily Student
Keys to Victory: Indiana travels to Rutgers for a matchup it cannot overlook-- The Hoosier Network
Focus On – Indiana Targets Rutgers-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.