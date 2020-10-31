TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 31st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

"I'm really high on this @IndianaMBB team. I think they're going to be much better than people project." - @TheAndyKatz spoke with @Archie_Miller (Happy Birthday, Archie! 🎈) and asked what's on the head coach's mind in preseason practice: pic.twitter.com/g1FOZ13mmN

. @gmacciocchi did it all for Sommer School to lead them to the win over the Law Firm of Bierman & Behrmann in the first game of the #HoosierSeries ... pic.twitter.com/O6ka7fRhdY

#iufb recruits @Tayvenjacksonn2 @CadenCurry14 and Center Grove move on after a 42-7 win tonight in the Class 6A Ihsaa football playoffs

The dynamic duo of #iufb commit @DonavenMcculley and #iufb recruit @TheOmarCooper lit it up tonight. McCulley 12-of-16-0 for 239 yards and 4 touchdowns. Cooper caught 4 passes for 125 yards. Lawrence North 52 Lawrence Central 19

Keys to Victory: Indiana travels to Rutgers for a matchup it cannot overlook-- The Hoosier Network

IU handling unfamiliar favored role in first road test at Rutgers-- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana at Rutgers: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.