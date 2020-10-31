 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 31st
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-31 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 31st

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Staff Picks: No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers

Florida defensive standout Zane Durant gives recruiting update

Where Indiana turns after missing on Trey Kaufman

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football DTs threw bales, counted pushups to prepare for Week 1 upset over Penn State-- Indy Star

Indiana at Rutgers: How to watch, odds and more-- Crimson Quarry

IU handling unfamiliar favored role in first road test at Rutgers-- The Herald Bulletin

Top-50 recruit Trey Kaufman commits to Purdue over IU-- Indiana Daily Student

Keys to Victory: Indiana travels to Rutgers for a matchup it cannot overlook-- The Hoosier Network

Focus On – Indiana Targets Rutgers-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

