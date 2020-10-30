The Indiana football team has proven itself as a program able to step into the state of Florida and pull talented players out year after year.

That is one reason why Zane Durant, who is in the Class of 2022 at Lake Nona High School in Orlando is excited about his offer from the Hoosiers.

He recently told TheHoosier.com that he is hearing from Indiana weekly after receiving an offer earlier this year.

"I hear from Indiana, and they are recruiting me hard. I talk to Coach (Kevin) Peoples, Coach (Tom) Allen, Coach (Jason) Jones and Coach (Lee) Willbanks every week. When I talk to them, we talk about getting me up there to experience what their program is really about," said Durant, who added he watched the Hoosiers upend Penn State in the season opener.