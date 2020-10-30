 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 30th
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 30th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Scene on TheHoosier

Young receivers making most of 'dream come true' moments

WATCH: Tom Allen talks final prep heading into Rutgers matchup

Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers

Report: Indiana to face off against Florida State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Rivals Roundtable: Trey Kaufman

Game Preview: No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football: Tom Allen hopes media tour will sell recruits on Hoosiers-- Indy Star

HOLMES READY TO EXPAND GAME AS SOPHOMORE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Report: ACC rematch on deck for IU-- Crimson Quarry

IU upset of Penn State provides national exposure-- The Herald Bulletin

IU football hopes to repeat success against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student

‘Next man up’ mentality fuels crucial performances from young receivers-- The Hoosier Network

Media Thursday: Rutgers-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

