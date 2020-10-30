TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 30th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

IU’s ACC/Big Ten opponent is set. A rematch of Indiana’s 80-64 win last year in Assembly Hall. #iubb https://t.co/3cH263zk0Z

Excited to announce I have committed to play soccer at Indiana University! Thanks to everyone who has helped along the way. #GoHoosiers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GXAxD4GwQL

Donaven McCulley will be a leading candidate for Mr. Football this year. IU hasn't landed back-to-back Mssrs. Football since Alex Smith and Bo Barzilauskas in 92-93, the first two years of the award. #iufb https://t.co/N3Rv8zHkBl

