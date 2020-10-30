TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 30th

The Hoosier Daily: October 30th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Young receivers making most of 'dream come true' moments
WATCH: Tom Allen talks final prep heading into Rutgers matchup
Report: Indiana to face off against Florida State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Rivals Roundtable: Trey Kaufman
Tweets of the Day
IU’s ACC/Big Ten opponent is set. A rematch of Indiana’s 80-64 win last year in Assembly Hall. #iubb https://t.co/3cH263zk0Z— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 29, 2020
One focus as a team. pic.twitter.com/Zw1pgXeY6m— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020
Excited to announce I have committed to play soccer at Indiana University! Thanks to everyone who has helped along the way. #GoHoosiers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GXAxD4GwQL— Tommy Mihalić (@tommymihalic11) October 30, 2020
Donaven McCulley will be a leading candidate for Mr. Football this year. IU hasn't landed back-to-back Mssrs. Football since Alex Smith and Bo Barzilauskas in 92-93, the first two years of the award. #iufb https://t.co/N3Rv8zHkBl— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) October 29, 2020
Headlines
IU football: Tom Allen hopes media tour will sell recruits on Hoosiers-- Indy Star
HOLMES READY TO EXPAND GAME AS SOPHOMORE-- Hoosier Sports Report
Report: ACC rematch on deck for IU-- Crimson Quarry
IU upset of Penn State provides national exposure-- The Herald Bulletin
IU football hopes to repeat success against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student
‘Next man up’ mentality fuels crucial performances from young receivers-- The Hoosier Network
Media Thursday: Rutgers-- IU Athletics
