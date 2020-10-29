When your position room features guys like Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle, it can be hard to stand out.

But for freshman receiver Javon Swinton and redshirt sophomore receiver Jacolby Hewitt, they are rapidly making a name for themselves for the Indiana Hoosiers.

The two combined for three key catches on Indiana’s final drive in the fourth quarter, and were an integral part in Indiana picking up a 36-35 win over Penn State.

The two met with the media this week and both told the media last Saturday was “a dream come true.”

For Hewitt, who was playing in his first college game, his moment came on first down with under a minute to go as he reeled in a pass from quarterback Michael Penix, giving the Hoosiers a new set of downs at the Penn State 6-yard line.

It may have been only one catch, but for the Tennessee native who redshirted as a freshman in 2018 and then tore his ACL heading into the 2019 season, it truly was magical for Hewitt.

“As a freshman, I thought I’d get in and play, but God had other plans for me. When I did get in, I capitalized on the time I was in,” said Hewitt, who tore his ACL during player workouts while trying to execute a double move route.

Head coach Tom Allen was impressed, stating Hewitt made the “biggest catch.”

“This was his first college football game and he made the biggest catch. You watch that throw from Michael Penix on film, he got hit, it is a tiny, tiny window and it was an amazing catch by a young man, Jacolby, that has overcome so much,” Allen said.