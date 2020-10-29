Report: Indiana to face off against Florida State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
After not facing Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the first 21 years of the event, the two teams will face off for the second straight season in the 2020 event.
According to Jon Rothstein, the Hoosiers will travel to Florida State for their matchup after playing in Assembly Hall in 2019.
The event is scheduled to take place Dec. 8th and 9th.
Last season, Indiana won 80-64 led by Devonte Green who scored a career-high 30 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points while Justin Smith chipped in 14 points as well.
In the all-time history, Indiana leads the series 5-0, with two matchups coming in the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana is 8-11 in its history in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, while Florida State is 9-12.
Indiana now knows a bit more of its 2020-21 schedule, adding to the Maui Invitational, where the Hoosiers will take on Providence. It is likely that the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be the first game after the Maui Invitational.
While IU still doesn't know its confirmed opponent, Archie Miller said during IU's media day that the Crossroads Classic was still scheduled for Dec. 19th.
It was also officially announced earlier this week that the Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and Big East would be cancelled this season.
The start of the college basketball season begins on Nov. 25th.
