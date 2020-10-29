After not facing Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the first 21 years of the event, the two teams will face off for the second straight season in the 2020 event.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Hoosiers will travel to Florida State for their matchup after playing in Assembly Hall in 2019.

The event is scheduled to take place Dec. 8th and 9th.

Last season, Indiana won 80-64 led by Devonte Green who scored a career-high 30 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15 points while Justin Smith chipped in 14 points as well.