 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 25th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 25th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier 

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs No. 8 Penn State

Live Thread: Indiana vs No. 8 Penn State

RECAP: IU Beats Penn State in OT Thriller For First Top 10 Win Since 1987

Ice in his veins, Penix delivers when it matters

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

Indiana football beat a top-10 team for first time since 1987. A lot has happened since then.-- Indy Star

OH MY! 3 reasons IU football upset Penn State in overtime — by the nose of a football-- Indy Star

OPINION: If the football gods exist, they absolutely did not care if IU beat Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student

Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Penn State-- IU Athletics

Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Penn State-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}