TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 25th

The Hoosier Daily: October 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
INDIANA JUST UPSET NO. 8 PENN STATE IN OT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/z8XGFcgIcL— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2020
𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨. pic.twitter.com/FgLquTtyqD— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 25, 2020
We ❤️ you, coach! #LEO pic.twitter.com/nk3x7GUr6J— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 25, 2020
Found a way!! So proud of these men. #LEO #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/l9jOGYqZhE— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) October 25, 2020
Hoo-Hoo Hoosiers !!!💪💪💪 https://t.co/bzsY78jMb7— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 24, 2020
INDIANA football just snapped a streak of 42 straight losses to AP top 10 teams!— Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) October 24, 2020
1st such win since 1987!
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 24, 2020
🏀 Freddie McSwain Jr @Mcswain_Jr21 (@GunnersOberwart🇦🇹): 13 pts, 7 rebs
🏀 Devanté Green @ChefBoyArGreen in PRO debut (Charilaos Trikoupis🇬🇷): 10 pts (2-3 3FG), 4 rebs, hit game-winning 3 at buzzer
🏀 DJ White @dj_white3 (@TofasSporKulubu🇹🇷): 4 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blks
Headlines
Indiana football beat a top-10 team for first time since 1987. A lot has happened since then.-- Indy Star
OH MY! 3 reasons IU football upset Penn State in overtime — by the nose of a football-- Indy Star
OPINION: If the football gods exist, they absolutely did not care if IU beat Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Penn State-- IU Athletics
Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Penn State-- IU Athletics
