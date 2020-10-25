TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 25th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Found a way!! So proud of these men. #LEO #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/l9jOGYqZhE

INDIANA football just snapped a streak of 42 straight losses to AP top 10 teams! 1st such win since 1987!

OPINION: If the football gods exist, they absolutely did not care if IU beat Penn State-- Indiana Daily Student

OH MY! 3 reasons IU football upset Penn State in overtime — by the nose of a football-- Indy Star

Indiana football beat a top-10 team for first time since 1987. A lot has happened since then.-- Indy Star

