 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 22nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 22nd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

WATCH: PSU's James Franklin talks roster, previews IU

Expert Notes: Penn State

2022 four-star Tyler Nickel talks Indiana offer

Hoosiers, Allen ready to pick up a 'signature win'

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

IU football: Reese Taylor senses urgency for the 2020 season-- Indy Star

Week 5 opponent preview: Ohio State-- Crimson Quarry

Twelve mayors of Big Ten cities pen letter to the conference regarding COVID-19-- Indiana Daily Student

Mindset Matters – Marcelino Ball Finds His Hoosier Reward-- IU Athletics

Media Wednesday: Penn State-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

