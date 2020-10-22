TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: October 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
WATCH: PSU's James Franklin talks roster, previews IU
2022 four-star Tyler Nickel talks Indiana offer
Tweets of the Day
Freshen up. 📱⤵️ pic.twitter.com/liLBCjNvKr— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 21, 2020
Our #OneWord for Week One:— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 21, 2020
𝙍𝙀𝙇𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙎 pic.twitter.com/kZf5WHJ3Fx
Focused 😤#DoTheWork | #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/GiJMDzwZhQ— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) October 22, 2020
3️⃣ More Dayz Til Showtime ❗️🍿 pic.twitter.com/4uiwlbZaL9— iwonagrammy (@jamarjohnson568) October 21, 2020
Tom Allen says the Hoosiers aren't going to have their usual "walk," they are going to walk in some back way to some stairwell that he's never used before.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) October 21, 2020
"It's going to be different, but we have to BYOJ -- bring your own juice." #iufb
Indiana has reached out to 2021 F Mustapha Amzil, one of the hottest prospects in the class over the last two weeks. More about his game here. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 21, 2020
"It's a big time program and great school"https://t.co/c1jdScrrFH pic.twitter.com/wHuF4ASta6
Headlines
IU football: Reese Taylor senses urgency for the 2020 season-- Indy Star
Week 5 opponent preview: Ohio State-- Crimson Quarry
Twelve mayors of Big Ten cities pen letter to the conference regarding COVID-19-- Indiana Daily Student
Mindset Matters – Marcelino Ball Finds His Hoosier Reward-- IU Athletics
Media Wednesday: Penn State-- IU Athletics
----
