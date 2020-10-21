Indiana extended an offer to East Rockingham (VA) wing Tyler Nickel on Monday. The class of 2022 forward is already one of the most prolific scorers in Virginia high school basketball history as he as amassed 1,464 points through his sophomore year, the most in boys basketball history in the Virginia High School League.

Nickel is ranked the No. 83 overall prospect in the Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2022. He currently holds offers from Clemson, N.C. State, Iowa, LSU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Penn State and VCU among others.

Nickel spoke to TheHoosier.com after receiving the Indiana offer.

"It was just kind of wild," Nickel said. "They’re a really respected program and basketball means a lot to them so it was really exciting"

Because of IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter's strong ties to the east coast, Nickel is another prospect that has received an offer under the eye on Hunter. Both he and Archie Miller have been heavily involved early on.

"The relationship being built is new," Nickel added. "I really like them both. I like the way they are straight to the point."