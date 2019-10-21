Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

Appears Indiana fell to Marquette, 72-69, today in Indianapolis for the secret scrimmage.



Four Hoosiers reached double-digit scoring, including Armaan Franklin, who led the team with 14.



Shot 45% from the floor (5-10 form 3) #iubb https://t.co/e1e57isaEX — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 20, 2019

ESPN's SP+ ratings have Indiana just a few spots away from being the best collegiate football team in the state. #iufb https://t.co/AG3eI4GaHV pic.twitter.com/yBsb6MHcM9 — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 20, 2019

Khristian Lander with too much bounce!



Makes it a five-point game here at North; competitive, high level for fall league at @PCBXLeague pic.twitter.com/ETsubrkMqO — Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) October 20, 2019

Make that the favorite by a field goal now. #iufb https://t.co/EIFM1HHnDc — Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) October 21, 2019

B1G rushing leaders through Week 8 (yards):



J. Taylor, Wisconsin: 957

J. Dobbins, Ohio St.: 947

R. Smith, Minnesota: 786

S. Scott, Indiana: 553

M. Teague, Ohio St.: 512 — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) October 20, 2019

Good evening, friends. Using @ESPN_BillC's latest SP+ ratings, IU's most likely record is 8-4 with a 99% chance at 6+ wins. #iufb pic.twitter.com/cAOvdBKS8n — Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) October 20, 2019

Headlines