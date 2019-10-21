The Hoosier Daily: October 21
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Notes from Indiana's secret scrimmage vs. Marquette
PFF Review: Grading Indiana against Maryland
Tweets of the Day
Appears Indiana fell to Marquette, 72-69, today in Indianapolis for the secret scrimmage.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 20, 2019
Four Hoosiers reached double-digit scoring, including Armaan Franklin, who led the team with 14.
Shot 45% from the floor (5-10 form 3) #iubb https://t.co/e1e57isaEX
ESPN's SP+ ratings have Indiana just a few spots away from being the best collegiate football team in the state. #iufb https://t.co/AG3eI4GaHV pic.twitter.com/yBsb6MHcM9— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 20, 2019
Highlights from #mubb scrimmage win over Indiana. Late free throws from @TheTrueOne1_ and @markushoward11 sealed victory with late free throws. @brendanbailey35 @Sacar_Anim15 @EGB_ST4 @EMMORROW_30 @GE3__ pic.twitter.com/4pW0hWyB8Y— Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) October 20, 2019
Khristian Lander with too much bounce!— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) October 20, 2019
Makes it a five-point game here at North; competitive, high level for fall league at @PCBXLeague pic.twitter.com/ETsubrkMqO
Make that the favorite by a field goal now. #iufb https://t.co/EIFM1HHnDc— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) October 21, 2019
B1G rushing leaders through Week 8 (yards):— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) October 20, 2019
J. Taylor, Wisconsin: 957
J. Dobbins, Ohio St.: 947
R. Smith, Minnesota: 786
S. Scott, Indiana: 553
M. Teague, Ohio St.: 512
Good evening, friends. Using @ESPN_BillC's latest SP+ ratings, IU's most likely record is 8-4 with a 99% chance at 6+ wins. #iufb pic.twitter.com/cAOvdBKS8n— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) October 20, 2019
#iufb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 21, 2019
🏈 Tevin Coleman @Teco_Raww (#GoNiners): 62 rushing yds
🏈 Jordan Howard @JHowardx24 (#FlyEaglesFly): 50 rushing yds, 6 receiving yds
🏈 Cody Latimer @CodyLatimer14 (#GiantsPride): 4 receptions for 33 yds
🏈 Rodger Saffold @Rodger_Saffold (#Titans): fumble recovery
Headlines
Indiana rated No. 22 in latest ESPN SP+ ratings -- ESPN
Indiana receives a vote in the USA Today Coaches Poll -- USA Today
Big Ten power rankings after Week Eight -- Hoosier Maven
This might be the year fans who doubt Tom Allen eat their words -- KentSterling.com
