The Hoosier Daily: October 21

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Notes from Indiana's secret scrimmage vs. Marquette

PFF Review: Grading Indiana against Maryland

CrimsonCast Ep. 624: Recapping Maryland

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Indiana rated No. 22 in latest ESPN SP+ ratings -- ESPN

Indiana receives a vote in the USA Today Coaches Poll -- USA Today

Big Ten power rankings after Week Eight -- Hoosier Maven

This might be the year fans who doubt Tom Allen eat their words -- KentSterling.com

