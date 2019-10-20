Indiana is at the 5 win mark and we're still 11 days shy of Halloween! Lots to talk about in the aftermath of yesterday's 34-28 win over Maryland. Scott is back from Florida, and we take a close look at the key elements of IU's victory. Early offense, late defense, a lack of turnovers, some effective bullpen innings from Peyton Ramsey, and some key defensive stops helped the Hoosiers in this one. We talk about all those items, discuss the things IU needs to tighten up as they move forward, and answer some reader comments and questions, on this episode of CrimsonCast.